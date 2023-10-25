Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Preview, team news, predictions 

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in a feisty encounter at their new home, Estadi Luis De Companys, on Wednesday night. The Catalans are looking to cart away all three points to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Not only that, the team is well aware that a win will seal their automatic qualification to the next round of the competition—a feat that they have failed to achieve in the past two campaigns.

Shakhtar Donetsk are a fearsome side that will give Barcelona a run for its money. They have only lost once in their past five games and currently sit third in their league standing, just two points adrift of first-placed Kryvbas.

In group H, they sit third, having lost to Porto in the first leg but came from behind to beat Royal Antwerp at home in the second match. At Barcelona, they have a great task awaiting them, even with the depleted state of the Xai-Hernandez-led squad. Barcelona have scored six in their last two UCL matches against Royal Antwerp and Porto, currently sit first, and are unbeaten across all competitions.

However, it remains to be seen if they can win this encounter after their poor outing against Porto in the last match. The Portuguese side have shown that keeping Barcelona off possession can provide an opportunity to score, but were unlucky as two goals were chalked off after a mistake gave Barcelona the lone goal of the night.

Form

Barcelona: WDWWD

Shaktar Donestk: WWLWD

Team news

Barcelona will play this game with a very thin squad. About seven first-team players will miss out on this. They include Raphinha, Pedri Gonzalez, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Frenkie De Jong, Sergi Roberto, and Pablo Gavi(ra). While the rest miss out on injuries, Gavi is suspended after a second yellow card at Porto.

Other than Burkina Faso forward Lassina Traoré’s ligament problem, the visitors are not concerned about any injuries.

Predictions

Barcelona will be a new Shaktar Donestk, who have just appointed Marino Pusic after firing Patrick van Leeuwen after just twelve games in charge. They might be entertained with a new style of football, but the Blaugranes have a Classicio staring right before them.

Winning this tie will prove a booster for them ahead of Classico, and this might serve as a determinant.

They should win this tie, therefore.

Barcelona 2 vs Shaktar Donestk 0