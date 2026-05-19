19 teams that have qualified for 2026/2027 Champions league [Full List]

At least 19 clubs have already secured qualification for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League based on their current positions in domestic leagues across Europe.

In the Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have confirmed their places.

The three clubs currently occupy the top positions in the English top flight, which is guaranteed at least five Champions League spots next season.

England could receive a sixth berth if Aston Villa win the UEFA Europa League final.

Spain will have five representatives in next season’s competition. The qualified clubs are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis and Villarreal.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have booked their spots.

Other clubs that have qualified include Paris Saint-Germain and Lens from France, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands, FC Porto from Portugal, Galatasaray from Turkey, Inter Milan from Italy, and Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine.

More clubs will confirm their places as domestic leagues conclude and UEFA finalizes the full lineup for Europe’s premier club competition.

Vanguard News