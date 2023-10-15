A’Ibom, Nigerian Army agree to tackle criminality in state, N’Delta

File image for illustration.

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Government and the Nigerian Army have agreed to collaborate and to strengthen their partnership in order to tackle criminality in the States waterways and the Niger Delta region in general.

According to a statement yesterday in Uyo, the State governor Pastor Umo Eno and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who was on a working tour of military formations and units under the Nigerian Army 6 Division in the state reached the agreement for partnership weekend in Uyo.

Welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja to his office Government House Uyo, governor Eno offered to donate fourteen(14) new patrol boats to aid military surveillance in the state’s waterways.

Eno said this is to be complemented with installation of machine guns and designation of military personnel to man the boats.

He appreciated the Nigerian Army for working hard and in synergy with other security agencies to keep the State safe, pointing out that the creation of the Ministry of Internal Security, headed by a retired Army General, indicates his administration’s premium on security, and ensure a more coordinated partnership with security agencies.

He assured of the readiness and willingness of his administration to work and collaborate with the Army in other areas of mutual needs for overall peace and stability in the state in particular and the nation in general.

In his remarks earlier, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said he was on tour of the military formations in the region in order to ascertain their locations, assess their activities and state of readiness for required operations

He appreciated the warm reception he received in the state and also acknowledged the support of the State Government to the Nigerian Army 2 Brigade stationed in the State, by extension the 6 Division covering the South-South region.

Lagbaja, who served as Commander 2 Brigade, Uyo, before his appointment as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Chief, said he was conversant with the challenges facing the state in view of its peculiar location pledged the commitment of the Army to work with the state government in addressing those challenges.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the governor represented by his Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi had accompanied the Service Commanders to flag off Exercise Still Water 111 in the State over the weekend.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mr. Odiko MacDon who disclosed this to newsmen simply noted; “The special exercise is organised by the Nigerian Army and brings together Sister Security Agencies and prepare them for effective security service delivery for the good people of Akwa Ibom State”