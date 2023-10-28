Abuja stands still as AIFF holds

By Benjamin Njoku

The Federal Capital Territory is bound to reverberate as filmmakers and stars from across the world gather there for the prestigious Abuja International Film Festival, AIFF.

Scheduled to hold from October 30 through November 3, 2023, will host film screenings, workshops, panel discussions and training, across diverse spaces such as the Silverbird Galleria, Abuja Continental Hotel, Korea Culture Center and the Chinese Cultural Center. This is to engender an immersive cinematic experience for both local film enthusiasts and international guests.

According to the organizers, the festival this year received an impressive 457 entries , out of which 101 were selected for screening during the festival, while 39 of the officially selected films made the nomination list.

The festival will further honour 30 deserving individuals and organizations for their unwavering support in its two decades of existence.

“ These honorees have played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the festival, contributing significantly to the development of the Nigerian and international film industries. We are proud to present the list of nominees for the 20th Abuja International Film Festival,” said the Festival Officer Operations ,Fidelia Abah Duker .

The Abuja International Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing exceptional filmmaking talent from around the world, and is a festival that convenes industry professionals, emerging filmmakers, and film enthusiasts to foster cultural exchange and to celebrate the power of cinema.