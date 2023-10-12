2023 Exam: WAEC denies ranking Abia, any other as best performing state

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC Nigeria, has debunked claims of the Council announcing Abia state, as the best-performing state in the conduct of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

A viral post had stated that WAEC announced Abia as the best-performing state in WASSCE.

The Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosore Adesina, has noted that the claim was false, adding that it does not announce such information.

Part of the release read;” The attention of the West African Examinations Council has been drawn to a social media post stating that Abia State has been rated as the best-performing State in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023, in Nigeria.

“This is far from the truth. The Council completely and totally disassociates itself from the publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, The West African Examinations Council DOES NOT RANK the PERFORMANCE of STATES in its examination. This we have always stated.

“Thus, any media circulating this wrong information should be disregarded. They are mischievous platforms that trend on controversies, and their intention is purely political. They are trying unsuccessfully to drag the Council into the political arena and bring its good name to disrepute to cause disharmony among the states competing for superiority!

“Furthermore, the Council has not decided on the best candidate(s) for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023. Any report to the contrary should be disregarded.

“The general public should please take note.”