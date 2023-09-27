Victor Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram account amid TikTok saga

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has removed all pictures related to Napoli from his Instagram account after the club shared a video mocking him for his penalty miss against Bologna.

Osimhen, who has endured a difficult start to the new season, missed a penalty during his side’s goalless draw with Bologna before being substituted by manager Rudi Garcia, a decision that infuriated the 24-year-old.

The forward, however, apologised for flaring up after being subbed off.

The club, on Tuesday, took to their Instagram account to share a video mocking the forward for missing a penalty.

Following this, Roberto Calendar, the agent of Osimhen , said he ”reserves the right to take legal action” against the club over “very serious damage to the player” caused by the video.

Amid the saga, Victor Osimhen has pulled down all images related to Napoli from his Instagram page in what seemed to be a response to Napoli over the video mocking him.

The Super Eagles forward’s future at the club is now up in the air as he is yet to sign a new contract with Napoli despite talks ongoing since the end of the 2022/23 season.

