UniJos reduces undergraduate school charges

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following a meeting with the expanded Students Union Government Executives of the University of Jos, the Management of the University has approved a further revision in the school charges structure payable by Undergraduate students of the institution from the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

The main charges for Returning Students who are not offering GST courses have been reduced from N150,000.00 to N95,000.00 while N100,000.00 will be paid by Returning Students offering GST courses.

The University Administration also approved payment by instalment based on the framework agreed upon by the stakeholders.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, the institution’s Senior Deputy Registrar (Information and Publications) confirmed the development and gave explanation.

He said, “In view of its commitment to carry all stakeholders along following the University’s earlier decision to review its School Charges structure, the University Administration has made additional concessions in response to its engagement with the students’ representatives.

“Some of the key decisions resulting from the interaction between the University Administration and the Students representatives include the following, the main charges for Returning Students who are not offering GST courses have been reduced from N150,000.00 to N95,000.00 while N100,000.00 will be paid by Returning Students offering GST courses.

“Fresh Students will now pay N130,000.00, down from the initial charge of N180,000.00. Laboratory/Studio/Workshop charges are now set at N25,000.00 for Students who exclusively use these facilities down from N30,000.00. The University Administration has also approved for Instalment payments to be introduced as follows:

“All Returning Students not using laboratory/studio/workshop facilities and not offering GST courses are to pay N95,000.00 as the 1st instalment and N10,000.00 as the 2nd instalment. All Returning Students not using laboratory/studio/workshop facilities but who offer GST courses are to pay N100,000.00 as the 1st instalment and N10,000.00 as the 2nd instalment.”

He added, “All Returning Students without GST courses but who use laboratory/studio/workshop facilities are to pay N95,000.00 as the 1st instalment and N35,000.00 as the 2nd instalment.

“All Returning Students who use laboratory/studio/workshop facilities and offer GST courses are to pay N100,000.00 as the 1st instalment and N35,000.00 as the 2nd instalment. New Students not using laboratory/studio/workshop facilities but who offer GST courses are to pay N130,000.00 as the 1st instalment and N10,000.00 as the 2nd instalment.

“New Students who will use laboratory/studio/workshop facilities and who offer GST courses are to pay N130,000.00 as the 1st instalment and N35,000.00 as the 2nd instalment.”

However, he stated that, “Two percent of the amount payable by all students will be dedicated to assisting indigent Students, with 50% being channeled towards providing scholarships for indigent Students and the other 50% to be utilized for the expansion of the University’s Work-Study programme.

“Spilled over Students (having one Semester left to complete their studies) will be required to pay only 50% of the reviewed charges. The deadline for the registration exercise has been extended by a further two weeks. The new deadline is now 8th October, 2023.

“In light of the above decisions, the University Administration advises all students and parents to take note of the revised charges and adhere to the new payment and registration guidelines. All Students should also note that 1st Semester lectures for the 2022/2023 Academic Session have since commenced.

Furthermore, the University Administration has approved the re-opening of the Naraguta, Zion, and Postgraduate hostels from Friday, 22nd September, 2023, for Students interested in seeking accommodation on campus. However, Abuja and Village hostels will remain closed until minor repairs are completed.”