‎I’ll not let Senate, National Assembly down – DSP Barau pledges

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

‎The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and promote people-oriented legislation, assuring that he would not disappoint the Senate, National Assembly or Nigerians.

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‎Barau made the pledge after the Senate Press Corps (SPC) named him the Most Outstanding Deputy President of the Senate Since 1999.

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‎The award was presented on Monday at the National Assembly in Abuja in recognition of his contributions to legislative development, quality lawmaking, parliamentary leadership and effective representation.

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‎Responding to the honour, Barau described the recognition as both an acknowledgement of his contributions to the legislature and a motivation to do more.

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‎“This honour is not only an acknowledgement of the work we have done but also a motivation to do even more. As the popular saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected.

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‎“I assure you that I will not let you down. I will not let the Senate down; I will not let the National Assembly down, and I will not let the entire legislature or our country down,” he said.

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‎The Deputy Senate President reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, advancing people-oriented legislation and providing purposeful representation to the people of Kano North Senatorial District.

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‎Earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Comrade Taye Odewale, said the association’s assessment identified Barau as the most outstanding Deputy Senate President since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

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‎Odewale, who has covered the Senate for 22 years, explained that the assessment considered legislative contributions, presiding capabilities, participation in debates, oversight functions, accessibility and commitment to humanity.

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‎He disclosed that Barau had sponsored 48 bills within 40 months of the 10th National Assembly, with five already passed into law, despite the administrative demands of his office.

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‎Among the landmark bills highlighted were the North-West Development Commission Establishment Bill, 2023; National Identity Management Commission Repeal and Enactment Bill, 2024; Agricultural Research Council Amendment Bill, 2024; Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State Establishment Bill, 2024; and Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo Establishment Bill, 2025.

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‎The Senate Press Corps also commended his constituency projects and empowerment programmes, which it said had benefited various groups across Kano North, Kano State, the North-West and Nigeria.

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