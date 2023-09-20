UN Science Summit: Osaretin Agbonavbare makes ForbesBLK list

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly gets underway in New York, all eyes will be on its Science Summit which takes centre stage from Wednesday, where world leaders and prominent speakers will brainstorm on critical issues besetting the planet and how to navigate these effectively.

One of the conveners of the UN Science Summit, Osaretin Agbonavbare, a ForbesBLK 2023 recipient, said the event could not have come at a better time, holding midway to the 2030 target for Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him, the summit, a collaboration between bbcmgtAI LLC, Point of View Consulting, ISC, and UNGA78, will “recognize, celebrate and also build on the technological and scientific achievements of developing countries.”

Agbonavbare, who is from the United States, is the Founder of bbcmgtAI LLC and an expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human-Computer Interaction (HCI). He has been at the forefront of AI and HCI innovation, and his role as the convener underscores the global recognition of the importance of technology in sustainable development.

Stressing the need for a prosperous, technologically-empowered world in the face of multifarious challenges such as hunger and undernourishment, Agbonavbare said the summit is positioned to be a catalyst for change.

“This UN Science Summit has garnered substantial attention due to its potential to drive the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) before the 2030 deadline.”

He added that the summit will also provide developing countries immense opportunities presented by smart digital economies in the 21st century.

The Science Summit will have three distinct sessions, namely: African Technological Advancement; Building Sustainable Food and Health Future Using Artificial Intelligence Technologies and Methodologies, and African Scientific Innovations for Sustainable Development: Empowering the Next Generation of Women.

Some notable speakers at the event are Agbonavbare, who is the Convener of the summit session (USA); Olanrewaju Adewole, Winners Circle Founder/Senior Business Consultant & Diplomat who is the Co-Convener of the summit session (USA); Elizabeth Moreno, Former Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities/President of LEIA Partners (France); Hadijjah Uzeiye Namyalo, Special Adviser to the President of Uganda on Political Affairs (Uganda); Dr. Samson Raphael Osagie, Chairman, African Bar Association (Nigerian Forum) & Former Minority Whip Nigerian House of Representatives (Nigeria).

Others include Dr. Njide Okonjo-Udochi, Founder/CEO of Summit Medical Group (USA); Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder/CEO Women in Tech (France); and Prof. Li Wei, Computer Scientist, Ag Dean, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Texas Southern University (USA).