Transfer ramp-up: Tranfers that worked out on deadline day

Enitan Abdultawab

the clock ticked away towards transfer deadlines in different leagues, a lot of transfer speculations flew around. As expected, a few unexpected moves clicked while only ended up as failed attempts.

Let’s take a look at a few transfer deals that were completed on the umpteenth tims of the transfer day

Alex Iwobi to Fulham

Two days ago, Everton Head coach Sean Dyche was all negative about Iwobi’s joining Fulham because it was all “noise”. Now, the Nigerian midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Fulham FC. What is more suprising is that fellow Nigerians compatriots Kelechi Ihenacho and Wilfred Ndidi who were heavily linked away from Leichester didn’t move.

Sambi Lokonga to Luton

Arsenal’s midfielder has joined Luton Town FC on a season-long loan deal. The Belgian deems it fit to go get more playing time outside Arsenal following the arrival of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Rob Holding to Crystal Palace

Another former Arsenal, Rob Holding, has joined Crystal Palace FC. Holding was instrumental helping Arsenal maintain their top form in the centre of defence when defender Williams Saliba was out due to injury.

Johnny Evans to Manchester United

Johnny Evans’ return to Manchester United appeares tricky. The former Manchester United man had spent several years on loan and deal spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, West Brom and Leichester City before returning to Old Trafford. There, Head coach Ten Hag had taken interest in him and now he has signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils.

Mariano Diaz to Sevilla

Once touted to be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo, Mariano Diaz was handed the jersey no.7 upon his arrival from Lyon. But soon afterwards, he fell off the pecking order and has now joined Sevilla in a free deal upon expiry of his deal.

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham

Tottenham, after failing to get their target in Ansu Fati’s deal, immediately turned to Nottingham Forest wonderkid, Brennan Johnson, in a deal that involved £45million. The 22-year-old Welsh man has undergone and passed his medicals and will train with the group today.

Others include;

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea to Nottingham Forest – €3.5m

Andrew Omobamidele: Norwich to Nottingham Forest – €23.3m

Abde Ezzalzouli: Barcelona to Real Betis – €7.5m

Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus to Union Berlin – Free Transfer

Juan Bernat: PSG to Benfica – Loan

Randal Kolo Muani: Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG – €90m