10 top players who could move before the transfer deadline

By Patrick Igwe

We’re now entering the decisive stretch of the summer transfer window, that awkward period where clubs make late pushes, players weigh their futures, and some names unexpectedly force their way onto the market.

While some top Premier League sides have already made statement signings, several well-known players still have uncertain outlooks. Titles might not be won in August, but they can certainly be influenced there. Below, we break down the players whose situations remain open heading into the final weeks of the window.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s official line is that Isak isn’t for sale, but the player himself appears to have a different idea. He did not join the squad on their Asian pre-season tour and has told the club he wants to leave after three seasons. Liverpool remain the most serious contender and are reportedly willing to go huge, up to £120m, to test Newcastle’s resolve. Arsenal admire him, but their move for Viktor Gyökeres makes a bid less urgent. Losing Isak would be a major setback for Eddie Howe ahead of a Champions League campaign, but the pressure is building.

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea insist Jackson is not on the market, yet his name still comes up in talks. The Senegalese striker blew hot and cold last season and received criticism after a costly red card at the Club World Cup. With Delap and João Pedro arriving, Chelsea may decide that now is the right time to cash in if a bid lands in the region they want. United sounded him out earlier this summer but backed away due to the fee. If Chelsea want a cleaner attacking structure, Jackson could be one of the sacrifices.

Alejandro Garnacho

On the red half of Manchester, Garnacho is one of several players named on United’s exit list. For a while, the club hoped to keep him, but his fallout with coach Ruben Amorim, including being told in front of teammates to find a new club, changed everything. At 21, he still has significant value on the market, and Chelsea have been closely monitoring the situation. Unlike some of the older players being pushed out, Garnacho still has on-field credit from last season, which gives United grounds to ask for something respectable.

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku’s time at Chelsea has not gone as planned. Injuries, disrupted form, and the arrival of new forwards have left him on the fringes just a year after joining. Chelsea have quietly lowered their asking price for the Frenchman from £65m to a more modest figure in the low 40s. Clubs in Italy and Germany are circling, and Chelsea may be tempted if the right offer lands before deadline day. It isn’t that the club want him gone, more that they need to clear space and wages, and he’s one of the more valuable assets who could realistically go.

Marc Guéhi

Crystal Palace were determined to keep their captain last season, rejecting strong interest from Newcastle. This time the situation is different. Guéhi has just one year left on his contract and has not agreed to a new deal, leaving Palace facing a decision: sell now or lose him for free next year. Liverpool have stepped up interest, especially after selling Jarell Quansah, and Newcastle may return with a revised bid. With Palace notoriously reluctant sellers, this could still drag until the final week of the window.

Eberechi Eze

Eze’s ability to glide past defenders has made him a priority target for both Tottenham and Arsenal. Spurs are preparing a formal bid, while Arsenal have been encouraged by noises from the player’s side. Palace face the nightmare scenario of potentially losing both Eze and Guéhi in the same summer. His contract situation isn’t quite as urgent, but the club’s stance may soften if the fee approaches the £60m mark and the player expresses a desire to move.

Nathan Collins

Collins’ form at Brentford last season has drawn interest from top-six clubs. Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs have all made enquiries, though Brentford are not actively trying to sell. Given how late we are in the window, Brentford would need serious money to consider parting with him. Internally, they know they can’t block every approach if the offer is too good to refuse, especially from a Champions League side.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Although he remains PSG’s No. 1, Donnarumma’s name continues to appear in transfer discussions. With PSG open to reshaping their squad, officials are not ruling out a sale if a Premier League side submits a significant bid. Manchester City and Chelsea have both kept tabs on him for months. Donnarumma himself is believed to be open to a move to England, especially with Manchester City working behind the scenes for a deal to secure him as the replacement for Ederson.

Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz could end up being one of the late movers of the window. Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs exploring a deal, though his wage demands are an obstacle for most mid-table Premier League sides. Juventus had interest earlier in the summer but never managed to agree on a fee with Villa. If a club meets the valuation, Villa may agree to sell, especially to free up funds for late reinforcements.

Jakub Kiwior

Interest in Kiwior has been building steadily from Serie A, particularly AC Milan and Roma. Arsenal are open to letting him leave if it allows them to bring in a more experienced defender. The Polish international has shown flashes of quality but needs regular minutes to continue his development. With offers expected in the final weeks, this could be a quiet but significant departure that helps reshape Arsenal’s back line.

To round things up, here are a few players who aren’t officially up for sale but find themselves in uncertain situations at their clubs. They’re not guaranteed regular minutes and could still leave if the right opportunity comes:Leandro Trossard, Rodrigo and Yoane Wissa.