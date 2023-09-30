Tinubu to address Nigerians tomorrow

President Bola Tinubu is to broadcast to the nation on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the broadcast was part of activities to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the nation.Ngelale said that the broadcast would be by 7:00a.m.He urged all television, radio, and other electronic media networks to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.