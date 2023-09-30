Tension in Nasarawa over Monday’s governorship Tribunal judgement

** as residents go spiritual across religious lines for PDP Candidate

***Seek fulfilment of their mandate in the March 18 Guber election

By David Odama, LAFIA

AHEAD of the Monday governorship election tribunal judgement in Lafia, tension, anxiety and apprehension reign supreme as mixed reactions are trailing the outcome of the tribunal judgement in Nasarawa state.

This is even as residents of the state have taken to fasting and prayer to seek the presence of God ahead of the judgement.

An investigation conducted by our Correspondent in Lafia and other parts of the state revealed that 95 per cent of the residents cutting across religious lines are seeking the presence of God to revert their alleged genuine mandate given to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Some residents to spoke to our Correspondent in the state expressed optimism that the mandate allegedly stolen would be reverted in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

A resident, Mallam Suleiman Abdullahi maintained that Allah is a listening father who does not fail in his promises hence the change against the wishes of the people.

“We genuinely gave our mandate to the People’s Democratic party PDP and its candidate in March 18 for a positive change in Nasarawa state and few people will want to still our mandate. We will continue to pray to Allah who will listen to our supplications and do his will on Monday”.

On his part, Rev. Joshua John Bako opined that that God Almighty is always ahead of every principality adding that the will of God shall prevail and put to shame those insisting on taking the People’s mandate given to David Emmanuel Ombugadu in Nasarawa.

“The axe of God is waiting any anyone challenging the power and the will of God in these cases, for it is said in the Book of

Isaiah 58:11 that the Lord will guide his people, satisfy their desire and make their bones strong they shall be like a watered garden, like spring water, whose work does not fail”.

Additional opinions sampled, however, suggested that more than 95 per cent of the residents are behind the victory of the PDP candidate.

It was however gathered that the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule has done well in the areas of peace, investments, and control of the huge rise in youth restiveness in the state as such should be allowed to complete his second tenure in the state.

It would be recalled that the governorship election tribunal sitting in Lafia has fixed Monday, October 2nd, 2023 for judgement of the case filed by the candidate of the PDP challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule of APC by the INEC as the duly elected governor in the March 18 election in Nasarawa state.