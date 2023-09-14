Solanke signs new deal with Bournemouth

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian-born striker, Dominic Sholanke, has penned a new deal that will keep him at Bournemouth till 2027.

The former Liverpool man signed a new four-year deal with the English team after a year and a half stint with the club.

Solanke joined the club from Liverpool in January 2022 to find ample playing time.

“Since I came to the club, I’ve had such a good time. It’s a great club, and over the last few years we’ve been going in the right direction – new owners, new coaches.

“Especially this season, we’ve got a lot to show, and over the next few years. The new players have brought a new ambition to the club, and that matches mine too. I’m just really excited to see what happens,” Solanke said after signing.

This season, the 25-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist this season for Bournemouth.