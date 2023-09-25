Singer, Roman Dc to release single ‘Moment’, teases visuals

Celebrated Nigerian artiste, Roman Dc is set to take the global music scene by storm with his latest release, “Moment,” a mesmerising amapiano track that promises to be a dance-floor anthem.

Accompanying this vibrant song is a visually stunning music video, filmed on location in the picturesque landscapes of South Africa.

“Moment” is the first single from Roman’s highly anticipated six-track EP titled “ROME,” which showcases his versatility as an artist and his passion for blending different musical genres. This amapiano tune incorporates the signature South African sound with Roman’s unique style, creating a captivating and infectious melody that’s bound to get listeners grooving.

Amapiano is a genre known for its catchy melodies, rhythmic beats, and soulful vocals, and Roman has masterfully combined these elements in “Moment.” The song’s lyrics speak to the magic and intensity of living in the present, making it a perfect anthem for seizing life’s fleeting moments and enjoying every beat of the music.

The music video for “Moment” was shot on location in South Africa, showcasing the country’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture. The visuals capture the essence of the song, transporting viewers to a world of rhythm and dance. The video was shot by TG Omori’s prodigy, Walter Banks alongside an international production team.

Roman’s energetic performance and the stunning scenery make for an unforgettable visual experience.

Roman Dc’s EP, “ROME,” is a musical journey that reflects his growth and evolution as an artist. With “Moment” as the lead single, fans can expect a diverse range of sounds and emotions throughout the EP, making it a must-listen for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Roman Dc’s dedication to his craft and his ability to fuse different musical influences have garnered him a global follow

ing, and “Moment” is poised to continue that trend. This track is a testament to his commitment to pushing boundaries and creating music that resonates with people from all walks of life.