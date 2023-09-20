Sanwo-Olu approves N375m as bursary for Lagos students

Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of N375,455,000 as bursary award to student of Lagos origin in universities across the country.

Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB), Abdur-Rahman Lekki, said this at a stakeholders’ meeting, where he emphasised government’s commitment to advancing education in the state.

Giving a breakdown of how the approved sum would be disbursed, Lekki said, “N164,500 million (for 2021/2022 fresh scholarship for undergraduate, masters & PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD, and 2022/2023 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD recipients, as well as the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards); N210,955 million (for 2021/2022 fresh bursary for undergraduates and Law School (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent bursary for undergraduates, and 2022/2023 subsequent bursary for undergraduates.”

He assured beneficiaries of prompt disbursement as soon as the necessary administrative processes are concluded.

Lekki also hinted that applications for the 2022/2023 new scholarship and bursary award have been completed, with academic and indigenship verification processes set to begin. He encouraged students to regularly check their emails for updates.

He added that the Board is set to introduce special categories of scholarship for the poor, vulnerability and persons living with disabilities.