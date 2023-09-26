Restore power outage in Delta community, Reps urge Ministry of Power, TCN

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to urgently restore power outage in some communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP-Delta) during plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, he said Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency is host to the 960 megawatts Okpai Independent Power Plant, which played a significant role in supplying electricity to Anambra, Enugu and Abuja.

He said this made it a crucial asset for the nation’s power distribution system

He adding that in spite its significant role in power supply as well as hosting several Oil Companies had been subjected to total blackout.

He said communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal constituency lack electricity supply, which is impeding socio-economic progress in the area.

He said in 2021, TCN awarded the contract sum of about N4.2 billion for construction of a 132KV Double Circuit transmission line to address the electricity needs of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani communities.

He however said that the project had experienced significant delayed and had been stalled for over a year due to price variations.

He said in spite formal requests by the contractor for additional funding to complete the project, it still remained uncompleted as all efforts have proved futile

The House in its resolution urged the Federal Ministry of Power and TCN to urgently provide required funds to ensure completion of the Okpai–Kwale Transmission Line Project in the constituency.

The House also mandated the committee on Power to ensure that bottlenecks mitigating against the completion of the project are effectively addressed and the project completed in due time.