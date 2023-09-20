Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan: Preview – team news, predictions

Real Sociedad will host last year’s finalist Inter Milan in what will be both teams’ third meeting in the European Cup. Real Sociedad sits 10th on the La Liga table, having won once, drawn three times, and lost once already.

They have managed to keep the talents at their disposal from last season and are a threat in front of goal, especially from Take Kubo, Mikel Merino, and Mikel Oyerzabal.

Inter Milan, now a bit more experienced in Europe following last year’s heroics, will take a break from their hot form in the league with four wins, scoring thirteen goals in the process. With the addition of the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Benjamin Pavard, and Marko Arnautovic, the Nerazurri are a solid team capable of thumping any team hard.

Form

Real Sociedad: DDDWL

Inter Milan: WWWW

Team news

Andre Silva and Martin Merquelanz won’t be available for Real Sociedad due to hip and knee injuries, respectively. Also, due to his red card against Roma last year, Carlos Fernandez is suspended for the game.

Inter Milan have left out Hakan Calhanoglu from the squad as a precaution, the rest of the Inter Milan team are ready and fit for the Anoeta clash.

Prediction

Real Sociedad have been shaky in defence and could struggle to cope with the force of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Real Sociedad 1 Inter Milan 2