PSG never honoured me for World Cup win – Messi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Argentine and Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has lamented the lack of recognition he received from PSG’s following his World Cup triumph.

Messi disclosed that, out of the squad that won the World Cup, he was the only player who was not given a well-deserved recognition for winning the World-Cup last year at Qatar.

The former Barcelona man inspired his team the coveted trophy back in December 2022, scoring twice and converting a penalty afterwards in the process.

Reflecting on his return to France, Messi told ESPN Argentina, “I was the only player of the 25 that didn’t get a [club] recognition.”

“It was understandable … because of us [Argentina], they [France] didn’t retain the World Cup.”

Messi eventually left Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window for American club Inter Miami.

Asked about his new club, Messi revealed he is happy playing football again.

“I love what I do, I enjoy playing, and now it’s a different way. That is why I made the decision to come to Miami and not continue my career elsewhere: you experience it a different way”, the former Barcelona man said.

His contract still runs till 2025 and he does not believe he has decided the next step of action yet. When asked about retirement plans, he said,

“I haven’t thought about it [retiring], I don’t want to think about it because I want to continue to enjoy what I do,” he said. “I took an important step by leaving Europe and coming here, and I don’t want to think about the next step.”