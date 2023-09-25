Post COVID-19 pandemic: Coscharis revives customer incentive programme

By Efe Onodjae

COSCHARIS Motors Plc has reinstated its customer incentive programme after a prolonged hiatus caused by the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by the newly appointed Deputy Group Managing Director, Fred Amobi, during a customer interaction event hosted by Coscharis Motors at the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.

Coscharis Group had temporarily suspended its customer incentive programme back in 2019 due to the difficulties customers faced in meeting the set targets, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the press, Fred Amobi explained the purpose of the customer interaction event, saying, “This is a yearly customer forum that we couldn’t hold in the last two years due to the pandemic. Its purpose is to gather feedback from our customers regarding our products and their experiences. We want to know what we can improve.”

Speaking about the incentive programme, Amobi clarified, “The incentive involves setting sales targets for customers, and when they achieve those targets, they are rewarded.

“However, due to the economic impact of COVID-19, we didn’t set any targets during that period, which led to the suspension of incentives. We understand there was some confusion, but we want to clarify that the incentive programme will resume in 2024, starting with targets set in 2023.”

Dr. Uzor Obuzor, the General Manager in charge of the consumer product division, who handles ABRO products in Nigeria, also spoke to the press, explaining the essence of the gathering, “The essence of this gathering is more or less a reconciliatory meeting with our customers. Because during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were disruptions. Companies closed down, the economy suffered, and as a result, some of the incentives we pay to customers were suspended. Today, we feel that showing appreciation is a better approach.

There were complaints and agitation from customers who didn’t understand why incentives were halted.

So, as a group, we have reviewed it, and management has agreed to express our gratitude by allocating two hundred and twenty million Naira to be shared with customers as a token of appreciation. We will commence our incentive program from January next year, 2024, in a grand style.”

A customer, Iwu Onyeka, shared his perspective on the importance of the incentive program, saying, “The incentive program dates back to the year 2000 and was designed to reward customers based on their purchase volumes. It motivated us as customers.

“The program was suspended for some time, but today’s meeting was organized to voice our desire for its return. The last time I received an incentive was in 2019, and I believe that Dr. Maduka, a prominent industrialist, will understand our concerns.”