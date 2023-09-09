Nollywood star, Moyo Lawal ignores trending s3x tape

By Ayo Onikoyi

Netizens are having a feast on what appears to be s3x video clips of top Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, with an unknown man.

However, going by her activities on Instagram an hour or two after the clips were released, the actress seems unconcerned, as she continues to post items totally unrelated to the development.

Her last post about an hour ago is on her role in a movie titled ‘Chameleon’, which attracted over six thousand comments within an hour of being posted.

Expectedly, most of the comments centred on the sex tape instead of the movie.

In the comments section, some made light of the sex tape, while others reached out to the actress in solidarity.

Mimi Orjiekwe, Nina Ivy, Bobrisky, Moet Abebe and a host of others sent words of encouragement and support to the actress, with emojis and kind words.

Moyo didn’t exactly reply anyone but her post before that probably has something to say of her state of mind.

Moyo Lawal wrote: “The only magic I still believe in is love.

“And if you are to ask me, after all I have been through, how can I still believe in love, it is because I know that in love and dreams there are no impossibilities.”

But that was some six hours ago; probably before the video clips went viral.