NDE engages 75 graduates under GAP scheme in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has flagged-off a training program for 75 beneficiaries of Graduates Attachment Programme (GAP), in Ondo state.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo, who disclosed this during the flag-off/orientation programme of the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) in the state, said the scheme was to address youth unemployment in the country.

Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Adelodun Olusegun said in Akure, the state capital, that NDE has “come of age in the implementation of its various schemes and programmes and the onerous task of addressing youth unemployment in the country.

According to him ” one of the strategies being adopted by the NDE in its job creation and generation is through the transient jobs that are designed to mop the teeming unemployed youths from the streets.

“We are here today for the orientation of another batch of Graduate Attachment programme participants of the Special Public Works Department of the NDE in Ondo State.

“The GAP is designed to address alarming level of graduate unemployment by providing them with transient jobs.

“Participants who are graduates of tertiary institutions and must have completed their NYSC are attached to corporate organisations on pupilage for between 3 to 6 months during which they will be exposed, up-skilled and develop their latent potentials.

Fikpo said that “The lucky ones among them may be retained by their employers.

He therefore advice the participants to be very serious during their internship and avail themselves of this rare opportunity.

The Director General noted that ” this batch alone, 75 graduates are involved and have been attached to various organisations.