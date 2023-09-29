Naira Marley releases his last conversation with Mohbad as Police arrest Sam Larry

…Insists, ‘I have no hand in Mohbad’s death

…As Nigerians slam Reno Omokri for interviewing him

…Sam Larry in Police custody

By Benjamin Njoku and Idowu Bankole

LAGOS—Embattled singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has continued to claim his innocence as fans were still accusing him of having a hand in the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, a.k.a Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12 in questionable circumstances. He was buried the next day.

The singer’s former boss, Naira Marley, and some members of Marlian Records, including Sam Larry have been accused of being responsible for his death.

But the controversial singer in a statement shared on his Instagram handle during the week absolved himself of any wrongdoing. He also restated his innocence in a viral interview with the former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

In the interview, which was shared on Omokri’s Instagram page, the Marlian Records boss insisted that he had no hand in the death of Mohbad.

According to him, Mohbad had been having issues for ages, claiming that he provided professional assistance to Mohbad after being aware of his mental condition.

Naira Marley revealed that he paid for several scans all in a bid to help the deceased singer.

He said: “I have been abroad since August and I’m willing to return to Nigeria if only the government can guarantee my safety as a lot of Nigerians are currently furious at me.”

In another video shared on Reno Omokri’s Instagram page, Naira Marley could be heard communicating with the late Mohbad in Yoruba language.

“You said you are not feeling so anymore, but one hour ago, you felt like killing yourself and you still surround yourself with the things stressing you. The last time you made a video saying if anything happens to you, Naira Marley and the Marlian team should be held responsible, but now you want to kill yourself,” Naira Marley said in the video.

Responding, the late singer, had said: “I don’t even know how to explain to you right now.”

Continued Naira Marley: “But one hour ago, you said you felt like killing yourself. If you kill yourself, what do you think people will say after you’ve made a video that I was after your life?”

In response, Mohbad said “Please don’t be angry.”

Following the release of the viral video on the Internet, Nigerians have been slamming Reno Omokri for conducting the interview.

Reacting to the interview, actress Ruth Kadiri called out Omokri, saying: “By their fruits you shall know them.”

Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan faulted Reno Omokri for not asking straight questions, but instead acted like he and the embattled singer had already rehearsed before the interview

Actress Iyabo Ojo said until proven innocent, everybody is a suspect.

Meanwhile, Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified X handle late Thursday night.

Reports claimed Sam Larry was picked up shortly after arriving from Nairobi, Kenya.