Mohbad’s death has left me heartbroken – Naira Marley

Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley says the death of Mohbad has left him heartbroken because he was more than an artist or a signee, but a brother and dear friend.

Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried the following day, with the cause of death yet undisclosed.

Although the duo had a fall-out last year, which led to Mohbad leaving the label, it has not stopped the Marlian Music boss from mourning the singer.

Naira Marley in a statement he shared on his Instagram handle described Mohbad as “an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Marlian Music.”

He said despite the fall-out the label never wished any harm on Mohbad.

He further called on the authorities to do due diligence to unravel any foul play associated with the death of the singer.

Mohbad whose name was Promise Oladimeji Aloba left behind a girlfriend and a son who is less than a year old.

