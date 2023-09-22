Mohbad autopsy: What you should know

By Biodun Busari

Mohbad autopsy result is what Nigerians are waiting for, following the death of the popular Nigerian singer.

Ilerilouwa Aloba (Mohbad) died on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, and the police have engaged in activities to unravel the mysteries behind his demise.

Mohbad was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Wednesday, 13 September, a development that fuelled curiosity among his fans and intensified demand for him.

After a lot of concerns have been raised with allegations that he was poisoned, the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos Police Command vowed to do everything possible to get justice for the 27-year-old.

On Thursday, 14 September, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Mohbad’s remains might be exhumed to aid an investigation.

Body exhumed on 21 September:

In its bid to get on quickly with the probe, the Lagos police launched a 13-man special investigation team on Monday, 18 September.

After seven days, he announced that exhumation of Mohbad’s body was possible, Hundeyin, wrote that the singer’s body was unearthed on Thursday, 21 September. “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” the Lagos PPRO wrote on X.

Meanwhile, there was mild drama on social media over footage of ‘fresh’ blood stains on the coffin after the corpse was disentombed.

Autopsy completed:

In a few hours that same day, Thursday, 21 September, Mohbad autopsy was conducted, as the Lagos police spokesperson announced, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…” The autopsy was conducted by a team of forensic experts to determine the cause of Mohbad’s death.

The police spokesperson assured the public that they would release the results as soon as they were available, in order to provide clarity and closure to the singer’s family and fans.

Mohbad: Autopsy Update



The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.



#Justice4mobhad — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 21, 2023

Nigerians at large are eagerly waiting for the result of the autopsy which was yet to be released as of the time this report was filed. Mohbad’s death sparked widespread speculation, making the release of the autopsy results even more crucial to addressing any lingering doubts or concerns. The transparency and timely communication from the police will help alleviate any potential unrest among the public.