Nigerian singer, Mohbad, dies at 27

Mohbad

Nigerian singer and Naira Marley former protégé, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba known musically as Mohbad has passed away at the age of 27 years.

The cause of death is unclear at press time but a source close to his management has confirmed his demise without divulging any other details.

Before his standoff with Naira Marley, he was signed to Marlian Records where his popularity soared.

The singer will be remembered for his hit singles like Fell Good, Ponmo and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.

Since the news of his demise broke, the social media has been awashed with comments, mostly expressing shock and disbelief.

According to international show promoter, Olamide Baron, the singer is supposed to be in the United Kingdom in November for his UK tour.