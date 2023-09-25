LP condemns killings in S-East, urges dialogue

The Labour Party, LP, Southeast Chapter has condemned the recent spike in killings and violence in Imo State, particularly the recent incident in Umualumaku, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state, which claimed the lives of some members of the Nigerian army, police, and civil defense.

In a statement issued in Enugu weekend by the National Vice Chairman, Southeast LP, Chief Innocent Okeke, he described the killing of the officers as unjust, saying, “These officers had families who depended on them for daily survival, and it is unjust that they had to answer for national calls with their lives.”

Okeke lamented that the killing of the nation’s security operatives was one of many incidents in Imo State that have been underreported and uninvestigated, and no significant measures are being put in place to forestall further occurrence.

He regretted that the state had descended into a state of lawlessness and total anarchy where individuals were uncertain about their safety in another thirty minutes without nursing the fears of death.

“The state of Imo has been tragically reduced to a graveyard, where the populace no longer fears the sight of blood and death as it flows and litters the streets daily. The sounds of firearms of varying calibres have engulfed the state, causing tensions that pose serious health concerns to both adolescents and the elderly.“