League football: Five matches to watch this weekend

By Enitan Abdultawab

League action returns this weekend across major leagues in Europe, with teams now getting their rhythm ahead of the second round of matches in European club cup competitions.

Having witnessed a bunch of entertaining football during the midweek in the Carabao Cup, DFB Pokal, and league matches in the Seria A and La Liga, there are, of course, another round of fixtures that promise to be mouth-watering this weekend.

Barcelona vs Sevilla – Friday, 29th September

Barcelona will host Sevilla in an unusual Friday clash at the Olympic de Montjuic Companys. Xavi Hernandez’s men have a mountain to climb to beat Sevilla at home. At the moment, their defence is vulnerable to a series of counterattacks because of their fierce attacking style.

In their last two games, Barcelona have had to secure a late win versus Celta Vigo and only salvage a draw at San Mixo against Mallorca. Although Sevilla sits in 12th place, having won just twice and drawn once in six matches, they will be a tough opponent for Barcelona.

Aston Villa vs Brighton- Saturday, 30th September

Aston Villa and Brighton are two teams in the process of becoming top teams. So far, both teams have had their ups and downs, with big wins and losses already. Both teams lost their first European matches and equally crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

However, both teams play flawless attacking football, and fans will be treated to a mouthwatering encounter. Aston Villa sits in 6th place after four wins and two losses, while Brighton sits in 3rd place with five wins and a loss.

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Saturday, 30th September

Tottenham and Liverpool, alongside Manchester City, are still unbeaten this season in the Premier League. Tottenham escaped a scare at the Emirates Stadium last week after leveling the scoreline twice, and have comfortably beaten the likes of Manchester United and Sheffield already.

They now play Liverpool, who are enjoying a fairytale season already, having drawn just their opening game, but have already beaten the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle. It remains to be seen what team will drop points after the game as the pressure on league-leader Manchester City continues.

Girona vs Real Madrid – Saturday, 29th September

Real Madrid resumed winning ways ahead of the Girona clash when they put two past Las Palmas in the midweek. Quite surprisingly, the match against Girona will go a long way toward determining the season. Girona are flying high this season, having drawn only their opening match and then won their next six matches, including a 5-2 thumping of Mallorca.

It will be a tough test for Real Madrid, who are short on ideas in the defence line and have always conceded goals. They will work hard to beat Girona at home, and that makes it an encounter worthy of seeing.

Leipzig vs Bayern Munchen – Saturday, 29th September

Bayern Munchen’s Harry Kane was greeted with a defeat in the Pofdkal Cup in August as Leipzig thrashed Bayern Munchen in a 3–0 win. Spanish Dánì Olmo, now sidelined with injury, scored a hattrick for Leipzig that evening. Bayern are presently fighting for supremacy with Bayern Leverkusen and will find Leipzig a daunting obstacle.

Since the Leipzig defeat, Bayern have only drawn once and won the rest of their matches, including the recent 7-0 humiliation of Bochum. Leipzig have only lost to Xabi Alonso’s Bayern Leverkusen, won the rest of their fixtures, and currently sit 4th. While Bayern will itch for revenge, Leipzig will find ways to put pressure on the league leaders.