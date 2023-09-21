Lagos police exhume Mohbad’s body for autopsy

Mohbad

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State Police Command have exhumed the body of the singer Ilerioluwa Aloba widely known as Mohbad.

The police said an autopsy would follow after the exhumation was accomplished.

Mohbad’s death last Tuesday has raised concerns, as an accusing finger was pointed at the Marlian Record Label’s owner Afeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley.

Also, there have been allegations and counter-allegations from his distant relatives over his estate in the early days of his demise.

Nigerians queried why he was buried at Ikorodu in Lagos, immediately after the following day he died, but his father provided an explanation that the family Yoruba custom.

Nigerian youths have staged peaceful protests to demand justice for him.

Both Nigeria police and Lagos police command vowed to probe his death, as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also asked that the Department of State Service (DSS) will join in the investigation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Lagos police spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin said Mohbad’s body had been exhumed. He said the autopsy will follow.

Hundeying made this known on X, saying, “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence.”