Judiciary should not decide election winners – Bode George

Bode George

By Ayobami Okerinde

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on the Nigerian judiciary to uphold the people’s choice and not select winners during an electoral process.

He made this remark while speaking on Arise News on Tuesday.

“I want to appeal to the judiciary on moral suasion purposes that democracy is about the will of the people; it is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“Selecting the choice of who should be president, governor, senator, or a House of Representatives member should never be through the court.

“In this setup, there are three arms of government, though equal but independent. So, if one of them now decides on our behalf who should be president or governor, it is unheard of and absolutely shambolic.

Recall Vanguard reported yesterday, how Bode George warned the judiciary not to allow it to be used to disrupt the electoral process as it delivers judgment on the Presidential Election Petition.

He issued the warning while speaking during a state-of-the-nation press conferece in Lagos, the elder statesman faulted the Federal Government’s method in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians describing it as voodoo economics.

“On the palliatives given to states by the Federal Government, George said: “There is no individual in this globe called earth that knows it all. Who is the Chief Economic Adviser in the Villa?

“Is he a voodoo economist? Is he a medieval economist? Basic theory in economics says that when too much money is chasing a few goods, it causes hyperinflation. You gave N5 billion to states as palliatives, Who took that decision? Lagos has more than 22 million people, Bayelsa has about two million people and they have the same money.

“Kano with a huge population got the same with Jigawa. Is it money for the boys or money for the people? The whole world is now a global village.

“The moment Russia shut down their gas pipeline to Europe; they have all been in hell. What we are talking about here is the pain the people are passing through.

“In England too, there is pain and the people are shouting, doctors are on strike and the salary can no longer meet their daily needs. The cost of electricity has gone through the roof. “But in Nigeria, what the hell are we doing here?”