Jail escapee leads gunmen to Edo community, kill 6, injure others

By Ozioruva Aliu

WITH the motive behind their action still unknown, gunmen have reportedly invaded the Okhunmwun community in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State where they killed six people including three members of the state government-backed vigilante, Edo State Security Network (ESSN).

Several other people also sustained injuries including a septuagenarian retired military officer, Mr. Peter Omorogbe, and Head of Tactical team of ESSN identified as Mr Osarenren and popularly called General Small Baba who is now hospitalized.

Police identified ESNN members involved as Endurance Ehioretin, Victor Uwaifo and another simply known as D.D while others were Osas Orobor, an indigene of the community, Sada Haruna and Wada Hilia, both commercial motorcycle riders.

It was gathered that some persons are missing since the bloody attack which took place on Thursday night.

The assailants were said to have sneaked into the community with guns and laid ambush at Okhunmwun road by Uhogua junction inside Okhunmwun where they killed some of their victims.

It was gathered that General Small Baba, who resides in the community, was riding in a Toyota vehicle in the company of his operatives when the gunmen opened fire on them and, while he escaped, three of his men died.

The gunmen were said to have then gone into the residence of one Orobor, a recently trained ESSN member, and shot him dead.

A former Vice Chairman of the Okhunmwun Community,Mr. Aigbedion Ifa, while narrating the incident, yesterday, said he had already left the locality for Benin-City when the Youth Leader (Okaighele), Louis Ulamen, informed him of the attack and he said he quickly notified soldiers who later accompanied him and others to the area.

Confirming the killings, the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said one Charles Aghedo, a prison escapee, reportedly led others to attack the community over leadership tussle.