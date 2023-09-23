Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon marries 3rd wife

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has married for the third time to Sky Daily after a ceremony in Florida.

DailyMail.com understands the legendary wrestler was married on Friday night in Clearwater, Florida, to his fiancé Sky Daily.

“Sky changed his life,” a friend told DailyMail.com. “He is the happiest he’s ever been – literally over the moon. If a guy like Hulk could glow, then he’d be glowing.

“It was a low key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly Brooke did not show up.”

Hulkster, 69, had showered the Florida mom-of-three Sky Daily with flowers, romantic dates, and FaceTime calls after meeting her at a friend’s party.

The former WWE and WCW star has two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32, from his first marriage.

His son Nick shared images on his Instagram on Friday evening wearing a suit alongside his partner Tana Lea at the ceremony.

It was the third trip down the aisle for Hogan – real name Terry Gene Bollea. He vanquished the likes of the Ultimate Warrior, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage and the Undertaker during his glittering WWE career.

Hogan had proposed to the yoga instructor with a ‘six carat’ diamond engagement ring worth $100k.

Sky was seen wearing the rock during a video showing Hulk – who is worth a reported $30 million – talking about how they met through mutual friends.

Daily had on a strapless beige satin dress with her blonde hair down as she flashed the ring several times.

Hulk and Sky got engaged after a little more than a year of dating during her best friend’s wedding in July.

During his speech at the wedding of actor Corin Nemec and his wife Sabrina Nova on Sunday, the Hulkster revealed that he himself popped the question just three days earlier on Daily’s birthday.

“She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes,’ brother!'” Hogan told the crowd, referencing one of his most famous catchphrases from his wrestling days.