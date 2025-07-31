Hulk Hogan’s cause of death confirmed after wrestler’s passing

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died at 71 from a heart attack, officially listed as acute myocardial infarction, according to the New York Post.

The WWE Hall of Famer, born Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at his Clearwater, Florida home.

The Clearwater Police Department confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest before being transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died at 11:17 a.m.

“It was discovered at that time that Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was experiencing a serious medical-related issue,” said Major Nate Burnside.

“Personnel provided medical treatment at that time and transported Mr. Bollea to Morton Plant Hospital.”

The police stated there were no signs of foul play, and a standard medical investigation is ongoing.

Hogan reportedly had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL, both of which may have contributed to his deteriorating health. Just last month, he underwent major heart surgery, with insiders saying he was recovering well.

Tributes poured in following the news, including from WWE, who posted, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.”

Hogan, known for his iconic look and towering presence, rose to fame in the 1980s and remained one of the sport’s most enduring figures.

