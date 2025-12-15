Son arrested for murder of movie director Rob Reiner, wife

Hollywood giant Rob Reiner’s son was charged Monday with murdering his father — the famed director of hits including “When Harry Met Sally” — and his mother in their Los Angeles home.

Nick Reiner, 32, was detained hours after the bodies of the 78-year-old actor-director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on Sunday.

Police “worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case,” LA police chief Jim McDonnell told reporters.

“He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on a $4 million bail.”

Nick Reiner had argued with his parents at a party on Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding he had been plagued by addiction struggles in the past.

As tributes poured in, Donald Trump unleashed an extraordinary broadside against Rob Reiner, appearing to blame the deaths on the director’s criticism of the US president.

Police sources told US media that the couple were stabbed, while celebrity news website TMZ, which first broke the story, reported that their throats had been cut.

Reiner directed classic films including 1984’s rock music mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap,” fantasy gem “The Princess Bride” from 1987, and the 1992 courtroom drama “A Few Good Men.”

His films spanned everything from laugh-out-loud comedy to searing drama and earned him a global following.

Reiner was politically active, an outspoken supporter of leftist causes, and had warned that Trump was mounting an authoritarian takeover.

While movie fans around the world grieved, Trump claimed Reiner died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness,” the president posted.

The comments were blasted by two prominent right-wing Republicans, including House Representative Thomas Massie, who called them “inappropriate and disrespectful.”

– A beloved director –

Democratic politicians and Hollywood figures expressed shock over the deaths.

Former US vice president Kamala Harris was friends with the couple and said on X she was “devastated to learn of their passing,” while former president Barack Obama said he and his wife Michelle were “heartbroken.”

Reiner gave television and movie viewers “some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people,” Obama said on X.

Movie heavyweight John Cusack said he was “at a loss for any words that make sense” about the deaths.

Horror and thriller writer Stephen King, whose novella “The Body” was the basis for Reiner’s 1986 coming-of-age classic “Stand By Me,” lauded a “wonderful friend.”

Reiner rose to acting fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic on groundbreaking 1970s sitcom “All in the Family,” before transitioning to directing. Even as a force behind the camera, he often appeared in cameo roles in his own films.

He directed the 1989 romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, and famously cast his real-life mother Estelle Reiner to utter the line “I’ll have what she’s having” after Ryan’s classic fake orgasm scene in Katz’s Delicatessen.

His 1992 thriller “A Few Good Men,” starring Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Reiner backed efforts to secure equal marriage rights for LGBTQ people and create California’s First 5 program, which provides child development programs funded by taxes on tobacco products.

He also helped fundraise for Democratic presidential candidates including Hillary Clinton.

He was the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, who won 11 Emmy Awards for his television performances and wrote screenplays with movie greats Mel Brooks and Neil Simon.

Vanguard News