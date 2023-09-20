How I achieved stardom at early age – Model, Dave Grammy

By Obazee Osemudiamen

A 22-year-old Nigerian model, David Oluwafimidara Olatuja, popularly known as Dave Grammy, has hinted how he attained stardom at an early age.

Dave Grammy, while speaking exclusively with Vanguard on Thursday, said his charisma, postures, and ideas were the selling points for him to work with world-recognized brands, citing the example of Fashionova.

He also maintained that the brand has been his admirable one since he began to nurture his interest in modeling so it was a dream come true for him.

Dave Grammy, who appears to be the first model in his family, said he got inspired to model during the lockdown because he was always with his photographer brother who took him nice shots before one of them went viral on social media platforms.

His words: “Fortune has smiled on me since I began my professional career in modeling because I have now been featured in several magazines and modelling platforms.

I want to inspire other models that have dreams the same way I had them. I just want to be a good example.”

“Amazing how I have achieved all this in my 20’s. Superstardom seriously doesn’t get any better than this.”

Dave Grammy’s success has gained him tons of international attention and loads of female admirers.