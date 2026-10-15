Caicedo calls Chelsea ‘home’, vows to repay Alonso’s faith after injury return

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has described the Premier League club as his “home” and vowed to continue improving as well as become more of a leader on the pitch under manager Xabi Alonso following his return from injury.

The Ecuador international made his first start under Alonso in Chelsea’s 5-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on Saturday after recovering from a calf injury that restricted his involvement at the start of the season.

Speaking in an interview published on Chelsea’s official website, Caicedo expressed gratitude for the support he has received at Stamford Bridge and said he was determined to justify the trust placed in him by the club’s manager and supporters.

“I can say Chelsea is my home, because they treat me like I’ve been here for a long, long time,” Caicedo said.

“It’s a special place for me. I want to always give them happiness because I know they did everything for me.”

The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023, also acknowledged Alonso’s influence on his development, promising to continue working to meet the manager’s expectations.

“With Xabi I am going to keep developing, for sure, and show him why he trusts me,” he said.

Caicedo made an immediate impact against Bournemouth, helping Chelsea establish control in midfield as they secured a convincing victory at Stamford Bridge.

He won a tackle in the build-up to Jordan Henderson’s opening goal before winning possession again in the move that led to Morgan Rogers doubling Chelsea’s advantage.

The midfielder was substituted in the 72nd minute after Chelsea had taken a 5-1 lead, receiving a standing ovation from the home supporters.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Caicedo said he wanted to become more vocal as a leader within the Chelsea squad. The midfielder is part of the club’s leadership group but admitted that communicating more with his teammates remains an area he needs to improve.

“I think every coach tells me that I can improve talking on the pitch, you know? Because they know that I’m a leader, but it will be better for me if I start talking more with the players,” he said.

“I try my best, but it’s not in my nature. So when I’m not able to talk, I just try to show even more.”

Caicedo also credited former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva with providing an example of effective leadership during their time together at the club.

He described being part of the leadership group as a source of pride for himself and his family, adding that he preferred to lead through his performances and actions.

The Ecuadorian also praised Chelsea supporters for their backing, particularly fans in his home country, where the club has expanded its community presence.

He said hearing supporters sing his song was an amazing feeling and motivated him to deliver consistently strong performances.

Caicedo, who has won major honours with Chelsea, said he was confident he could achieve more success under Alonso as he looks to build on his progress at the club.

His return from injury and determination to develop further provide a timely boost for Chelsea as they seek to maintain their momentum in the Premier League.