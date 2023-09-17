Hold on, victory is near  

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are still on the ninth month with its significance. As we communicate today, some couples are looking forward to a bundle of joy in about nine months.

Others wonder what would be their status before the end of the year yet for others, it has no meaning.

The month of September otherwise called the month of fruitfulness or the month of completeness is significant because it takes nine months for a baby to be born.

To others, September is the month of deliverance because it is believed to be month of answers prayers.

Even as this year winds down, the Lord will answer our prayers with pleasant surprises in Jesus name.

An overcomer must not just believe in God, he must trust God, be patient and be expectant.

Brethren, there is the temptation to feel dejected when friends fail or those you trust breach trust.

It is even more painful when people mock you but let me assure you, there is a friend that never fails. He is JESUS.

Imagine a woman who had been married for years without biological children and the husband’s attitude is discouraging. I mean, when the man even goes as far as flaunting infidelity. This is perhaps the highest form of provocation.

What should such a woman do? Hold on. I say hold on.

Beloved you are familiar with the story of Hannah. We all have learnt from her life story but can we imagine for once, if her husband had harassed her and made her realize she didn’t mean much to him.

What do you think would have happened? She would have left the marriage and Samuel probably would not have been born.

Beloved Sister, are you being harassed by in-laws because you are yet to bare children, don’t give in to them. Shun them and hold on to God.

Let’s look at the attitude of Brother Elkanah in a polygamous marriage and especially to his wife Hannah.

1st Samuel 1 vs 4-8 (KJV): ” And when the time was that Elkanah offered, he gave to Peninnah his wife, and to all her sons and her daughters, portions:

But unto Hannah he gave a worthy portion; for he loved Hannah: but the LORD had shut up her womb.

And as he did so year by year, when she went up to the house of the LORD, so she provoked her; therefore she wept, and did not eat.

Then said Elkanah her husband to her, Hannah, why weepest thou? and why eastest thou not? and why is thy heart grieved? am not I better to thee than ten sons?

Elkanah loved Hannah but he didn’t understand the depth of the pain she bore in her heart.

Today, many women are like Hannah even in a monogamous marriage but not many men are like Elkanah.

Hannah chose to hold on.

You know the result after her intense prayer, God visited her and gave her Samuel and added five other children.

With this miracle, the mouth of her adversary was shut forever.

By the grace of God, the miracle that God would give you will shut the mouth of your enemies forever.

Another person that held on with faith was Ruth. In her own case, her husband had died.

Ruth had no hope of bearing any child since she had no husband but she saw the anointing of God on her mother in law and she decided to hold on.

The story of Ruth is recorded in Ruth 1 vs. 3-14. For our purpose we shall consider verses 8, 11, 12 -14:

“And Naomi said unto her two daughters in law, Go, return each to her mother’s house: the LORD deal kindly with you, as ye have dealt with the dead and with me.

And Naomi said, Turn again, my daughters; why will ye go with me? are there yet more sons in my womb, that they may be your husbands?

Turn again, my daughters, go you way; for I am too old to have an husband. If I should say, I have hope, if I should have an husband also tonight, and should bear also sons;

Would ye tarry for them till they were grown? Would ye stay for them from having husbands? nay, my daughters: for it grieveth me much for your sakes that the hand of the LORD is gone out against me.

And they lifted up their voice, and wept again: and Orpah kissed her mother in-law; but Ruth clave unto her”.

The story of Ruth concludes with her marriage to Boaz. Ruth 4 vs.1-19

We’ll consider verses 13 &17: ” So Boaz took Ruth, and she was his wife: and when he went in unto her, the LORD gave her conception, and she bare a son.

And the women her neighbours gave it a name, saying, there is a son born to Naomi; and the called his name Obed: he is the father of Jesse, the father of David”.

Brethren you could see that humanly speaking, the case of Ruth was a hopeless one as far as child bearing is concerned.

Boaz that married her is a relation of her late husband.

Ruth would not have given birth to Obed if she had refused to hold on.

Faith made her to hold on.

Let’s note that the birth of Jesus is linked to the family line of David.

No wonder Blind Bartimeaus, the beggar cried out ” Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me”.

The point here is that because, Ruth held on, God gave her a special child.

The joy of the LORD that manifested in the life of Ruth was not for her alone. It was also for her mother in-law, Naomi.

Brethren there is a great reward for us when we hold on to Jesus with faith and patience.

Faith and Patience are like Siamese twins when dealing with God. We need to have both.

I pray that the Lord helps us in Jesus name.

Last week I heard the testimony of a lady who had been married for about 20 years without a child. She felt so bad that her friends often go to cheer her up during festivals.

One of them then offered that one of her children stay with her. The couple agreed and the child lived with them.

Meanwhile the friend who ‘loaned’ her the child went about telling people that the child is hers and not that of her friend. So, those who didn’t know her story knew as a result of the stories told by her supposed friend.

May God deliver us from unfriendly friends?

However, another friend, continued to pray for her. Taking her case to the Altar of God. The merciful God showed up and the barren lady conceived.

About a week ago, she gave birth to a baby boy after 22 years of waiting.

Did I hear you say, this is marvelous? Yes it is the doing of the LORD. The God of all flesh. The one with whom nothing is impossible.

Brethren a short lesson for us from this story. Put your trust in God and not any man.

The Psalmist gives us a piece of advice and an assurance of God in Psalm 50 vs. 14&15: ” Offer unto God thanksgiving; and pay thy vows unto the most High:

And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me”.

Brethren, you may be looking for job or a life partner and it seems too late.

Hold on to God.

God is never late. At his own time, the Lord will surprise you.

Beloved, hold on.