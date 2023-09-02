Home » Sports » Fulham sign Alex Iwobi from Everton on transfer deadline day
September 2, 2023

Fulham sign Alex Iwobi from Everton on transfer deadline day

Fulham have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi in a deal which could reach £22m.

The 27-year-old Nigeria midfielder joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 and made 123 league appearances for the Toffees, scoring six times.

He has signed a five-year deal with Fulham as he links back up with his old Everton boss Marco Silva.

Iwobi said: “I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started.”

The move went through despite Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich collapsing earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Fulham also completed a loan deal for 26-year-old AC Milan and Senegal left-back Fode Ballo-Toure. BBC

