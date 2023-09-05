Four Yahoo boys arrested for torturing three trainees over failed deal

By Evelyn Usman

Four suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in connection with the detention and torture of three young trainees who were learning the illicit business from them in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The suspects, as gathered, tortured the three apprentices for not succeeding in defrauding a victim they found on the internet; among the suspects was a woman said to be the wife of the leader.

A preliminary investigation, according to the police, revealed that the three apprentices came from Imo State to learn internet fraud in Lagos.

The suspects are Israel Simon, Prince Adam, Precious Mayor, and his wife, Emmanuella.

Vanguard gathered that one of the apprentices who could not bear the torture alerted a friend, who contacted the police at Igbogbo division.

The trainees, according to police sources, said they were locked inside a room where Mayor allegedly beat them and inflicted injuries on them.

One of trainees (names withheld) said, “We came from Imo State last month to learn Yahoo. Someone introduced us to Mayor. They put us through for eight days and told us to go fishing on the internet for victims.

“We could not get that. We were given a victim to hit. But they said we did not do it well. Out of anger, we were locked in a room, told to pull off our clothes, and were flogged.

“We were told that discipline was part of the learning process”.

However, when contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said the three apprentices were arrested alongside the four suspects.

He said, “Four suspects were arrested. The three trainee Yahoo boys were equally arrested. They came from Imo State to learn yahoo yahoo”.

He added that investigation is still ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, Lagos.