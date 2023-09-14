Flood wreaks havoc on MIT Onitsha

Student hostels, lecture halls and electronic learning devices have been submerged by water as a result of flood which wreaked havoc on Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI) Onitsha, Anambra.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the school, Mr Owo Ugochukwu, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Onitsha said that the flood was as a result of the ongoing construction works on Nkpor-Nnobi road by the state government.

According to him, the state government channelled water flowing from Obosi, Nkpor and Onitsha-Owerri Road and environs, down to the school, without providing adequate measures for enough drainage.

“The flood issue has lingered for some years now, but the school authorities are doing their best to control it.

“Before now, we had a small drainage system which was carrying little water and we made a case to the state government and other relevant agencies.

“The state government came and excavated the existing drainage in the name of expansion, but the work has been abandoned and there is no alternative measures put in place.

“As we speak now, the flood have covered the buildings in the school and the buildings are sinking.

The students hostels, school mosque, church and lecture halls are also under waters.

“The student beds, mattresses, learning equipment and pots of soups are swimming in the waters all over the places,” he said.

Also speaking, the President, Students Union Government of the institution, Chigozie Onyenyili, said that students were awake all through the night as a result of the flooding.

Onyenyili said that their hostels have been flooded and property destroyed as the water level covered their beds, tables and wardrobes.

The students leader said the students would stage a peaceful demonstration to seek government attention on the situation.(NAN)