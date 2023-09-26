Edo moves to improve security on highways

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has restated his administration’s commitment to the safety and security of the people and assured of sustained efforts to ensure the safety of motorists and commuters on the highway.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Kingsley Uwagbale, stated this when he inspected the clearing of both sides of the Benin-Lagos expressway by Ovia River Bridge, in the company of the Chairmen of Ovia North East and Ovia South West Local Government Areas of the state.

The clearing of both sides of Benin-Lagos Expressway is part of measures by the state government to curb crime and ensure the safety and security of lives and property of residents and travellers across the state.

Uwagbale said the target was to ensure visibility on some identified flashpoints, noting that the development was part of the state government’s commitment to ensure safety of commuters before and beyond the ember months.

He said: “It’s important for us, on behalf of the governor and the local governments of Ovia North East and Ovia South West, to ensure that our roads are safe as the ember months are here. We are here to inspect the roads and ensure that we clear the bushes on the sides, so people can see clearly and can be saved.

“We are impressed with the work done but more work needs to be done. This is a good job so far but it can be better, more importantly the other roads. The Benin-Akure Road, we are going to look at that, Benin-Ehor Road is another one we will be looking at. I want to thank the two chairmen of this axis, who have been very cooperative. We will continue to support them.”

On his part, the Ovia South West council chairman, Edosa Enowoghomwenma, who expressed appreciation to Obaseki for the initiative, said: “The first time this initiative was executed, the crime rate on the Benin-Ore Road was reduced drastically and we must commend the governor for this achievement.”