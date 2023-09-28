DJ Shawn releases highly anticipated EP ‘Awesome’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Emerging as one of Gen Z’s most prominent musical talents, Awesome DJ Shawn, is thrilled to announce the release of his much-anticipated debut EP, ‘Awesome.’ This electrifying EP features six sizzling tracks that promise to captivate audiences across the globe.

The EP kicks off with ‘Abena,’ a dynamic collaboration featuring the lyrical prowess of BLAQBONEZ and the smooth vocals of KIDI, seamlessly blending with DJ Shawn’s infectious beats.

Produced by the talented Type A, ‘Abena’ sets the tone for an unforgettable musical journey. ‘Chop Life,’ produced by Pheelz, demonstrates DJ Shawn’s skills while featuring the production magic of Pheelz and the infectious vibes of BELLA SHMURDA. It’s a track that embodies the essence of enjoying life to the fullest. The EP’s electrifying Afro-house track, ‘Naira,’ pays homage to Nigeria’s currency, combining DJ Shawn’s rhythmic beats with NINIOLA’s powerhouse vocals.

Produced by cattonic and niphkeys, it creates an addictive dance experience. ‘Erima’ takes listeners on a soulful love ballad journey, with DJ Shawn’s beats harmonizing perfectly with the heartfelt vocals of MAGIXX. Produced by Rage, it paints a picture of love’s beauty and depth.

The emotional centerpiece of the EP, ‘Without You,’ delves into themes of love and longing, capturing the essence of love’s complexities. Produced by Axon, this track is a standout addition to the project. ‘Baddest,’ another standout track, showcases DJ Shawn alongside L.A.X & REEKADO BANKS, celebrating life and the art of enjoyment. The track is produced by Smeez & Dean, co-produced by DJ Shawn, and is set to become a feel-good anthem.

With over 2 million streams across digital platforms from his groundbreaking single, ‘O pari,’ featuring Timaya and Falz which marked a pivotal moment in his career and the 2022 hit track ‘Baddest’ featuring LAX and Reekado Banks, he has made quite a name for himself.

‘Awesome’ is an EP that transcends genres, blending amapiano and afrobeats with catchy melodies and energetic rhythms. All the featured artists showcased their lyrical prowess and unique talents, making this project a favorite among listeners.

Under the guidance of the renowned talent management agency BLUE ACE ENTERTAINMENT, DJ Shawn is leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and ‘Awesome’ stands as a testament to his passion and unwavering commitment.