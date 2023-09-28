Delta APC elders forum commends Tinubu for Ebie, Keyamo appointments

Leaders and Elders Forum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State on Thursday commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointments of Festus Keyamo as the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace, Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of NDDC and Monday Igbuya as member of the board of NDDC.

The APC leaders also accused the Delta State government of politicizing and abusing the distribution process of the bags of rice met to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

Delta State Government received a total of 17,400 bags (50kg) from the Federal Government for distribution across the state.

Rising from its meeting in Ughelli, the Delta APC Leaders and Elders Forum in a communique, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the palliative programme but alleged that the People Democratic Party (PDP) led state government of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has abused the distribution process by appointing only it’s members into supervising committee at various levels.

“The forum noted with satisfaction the efforts put in place by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR through its palliative program to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal in the petroleum sector, such that has grossly affected the living conditions of the citizen of Nigeria and Delta State in particular.

“The caucus while thanking Mr. President for the share allocated to Delta State, noted with pains and dismay that the effort of Mr. President has been politicized and abused by the delta state PDP led administration by appointing only members of PDP at both the state, local government and ward level into monitoring/oversight palliative distribution committee to the deliberate exclusion of APC members from committees and beneficiaries of the palliatives,” it stated.

The communique which was signed by the forum chairman, Godwin Ogbetuo; patron, Morrison Olori; deputy chairman, Tony Uti; secretary, Roland Kemefa; legal adviser, S.S. Osia; and chairman of communique committee, J.F. Daubry, expressed satisfaction with “the doggedness of the members of the party in Delta State in spite of the intimidation, maiming, unlawful arrest with frivolous charges and deprivation by the PDP led administration in Delta State.

“We are certain that such will come to an end with His Excellency Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, taking over the state.”

The communique further thanked the president for the appointments of Festus Keyamo as the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace, Chiedu Ebie as chairman of NDDC and Monday Igbuya as member of the board of NDDC.

The party elders appealed to all party members who may have reservation over the appointments to please sheath their swords in the interest of the party.