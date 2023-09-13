Deficit: We ‘ll increase housing delivery for Lagosians – Akinderu-Fatai

L-R: Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barr. Barakat Olawunmi Bakare, Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago during a welcome reception organized for the new political appointees at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Alausa on Wednesday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, promised to ensure increase housing delivery for the masses of the state, even as he stressed the need to bridge deficit.

Akinderu-Fatai stated this on Wednesday, while addressing staff at a grand reception organised by the ministry for him and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Barakat Bakare, shortly, after the official swearing-in and oath taking ceremony, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

He expressed gratitude to God for another opportunity to serve the people of the State.

Akinderu-Fatai, also appreciated the state Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu whom he described as “a great leader” with an unparalleled passion for improving the lots of the people.

He continued: “The Governor is an exemplary leader and in following him, we have come to understand the beauty of giving our all in serving the people.”

Akinderu-Fatai, affirmed that “In the spirit of the THEMES PLUS Agenda, the Ministry of Housing will upscale it’s activities to increase the supply of homes to Lagosians through the completion of all ongoing projects in the five administrative divisions of the State.

“We will also firm up collaborations for the delivery of mass houses for workers of various categories.”

Akinderu-Fatai, therefore, sought the continued cooperation of the staff of the ministry, saying that “there is a greater need for efficient service delivery at this period given the ever increasing population of the State.”

Earlier the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, expressed great pleasure in welcoming the Commissioner back to the ministry.

Olowoshago, assured the two political appointees of the loyalty and commitment of the workers towards actualizing the Housing mandate of the Governor of the State, Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “In recent years, we have witnessed a significant actualization of our mandate as a Ministry but even so, we still have a long way to go and only through a joint effort will we be able to reach our goal.

“In this regard, I consider these appointments a historical one for the great future of the Ministry.This is a clarion call to us all to ensure that we diligently stand up to our responsibilities as ambassadors of the state by putting all hands on deck to guarantee the T.H.E.M.E.S. plus agenda and make the Greater Lagos Rising aspirations a reality.

“I seize this opportunity to pledge, again, the support and unalloyed commitment of the entire workforce of the ministry towards achieving the mandate of this administration.”