Commander vows to fish out killers of catholic seminarian 

The late Catholic Seminarian

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has vowed to arrest the killers of Na’aman Stephen, a Catholic seminarian.

The commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Rukuba, near Jos, made the promise at an interactive session with stakeholders on Sunday in Zango-Kataf.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen killed Na’aman when they attacked the rectory of St Raphael Catholic Church, Fadan-Kamatan of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The seminarian was killed on Thursday night when the criminals set the rectory ablaze after a failed kidnap attempt on the two priests working in the parish.

Abubakar, who described the incident as ”unfortunate”, also promised to end all criminal activities in the area.

”I didn’t sleep when the news got to me, but we did our best that night.

”It is quite unfortunate, but I want to assure you that we will bring the perpetrators to book,” he promised.

The commander called on religious leaders to desist from sermons capable of inciting violence.

He also urged the people to forgive each other, eschew violence and embrace peace and peaceful coexistence.

He further advised the youths to desist from drug abuse, insisting that high intake of illicit drugs had contributed greatly to the ongoing security challenges in the country.

Abubakar called on the people to support and cooperate with the military and other security agencies as they strive toward ensuring lasting peace in all parts of the state. (NAN)