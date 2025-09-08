NSCDC vows to fish out killers of personnel in Edo

NSCDC officials

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday vowed to fish out the killers of eight of its personnel in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, while providing cover for Chinese expatriates working in BUA cement factory.

The incident happened late last Friday while the team was said to be coming from the company’s site around 10 PM when they were ambushed by the suspected kidnappers. One out of the five Chinese expatriates was taken away by the gunmen.

Reacting to the development, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Efosa Ogbebor, said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and that the Corps National Headquarters is also handling the burial of the victims and welfare of their family members.

He said “The National headquarters have taken over the issue, investigation is still ongoing and our men are still out there combing the forests because those men must be brought to book, they must be brought to book, the Corps is not taking it lightly in anyway, those person who did that must and will be brought to book, there is no hiding place for them, we are doing the combing in collaboration with other security agencies.

“For the victims, communication has been established with families by the Corps Headquarters and the welfare of the families they left behind is being handled by the national headquarters.”

On the kidnapped expatriate, he said he is not aware of any contact yet but vowed that he would be rescued.