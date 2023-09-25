Chinese community renovates school in Ogun

By Dickson Omobola

In a bid to enhance the Nigeria-China relations, the Chinese Consulate in Nigeria recently commissioned the newly renovated blocks of classrooms at the China-Nigeria Friendship Model Primary school in Igbesa, Ogun State.

The renovated buildings, which were funded by the Free Trade Zone Enterprises with support from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, were recently unveiled.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the China-Nigeria Model Primary school, the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuging, expressed her joy at “being able to refurbish the school, while she also introduced Chinese Confucius Institutes in Nigeria.”

Yuqing said: “11 years ago, the construction of this school began. Since then, this school has become a bridge of friendship and understanding between Nigeria and China and it has witnessed sincere friendship from China. I hope that all the children will study harder in these improved classrooms and strive towards achieving their goals as soon as possible.

“Education is related to the future of a country, now you are the future of Nigeria! Work hard and fight for a better tomorrow for the prosperity of Nigeria.”

In the two Confucius Institutes, set up at the Nnamdi Azikwe University (Unizik) and the University of Lagos (Unilag) in Nigeria, many Nigerian university students learn the Chinese language and Chinese culture every year.

Many of them have successfully gone to Chinese universities to further their studies and returned home after completing their studies. They are shining brightly in all walks of life in Nigeria. By learning Chinese, they have not only become envoys of cultural exchanges between Nigeria and China but also become the backbone of Nigeria’s national construction.”

Also speaking at the commissioning, the pioneer head teacher of the school, Mrs Akinboade Yetunde in her speech applauded the Chinese consulate in Nigeria, and requested Chinese language to be taught in the school, while also urged the foreign trade zone enterprise to build secondary schools.

Yetunde said, “11 years ago, when this school was established, academic proceedings started with 13 teachers and about 148 pupils, today we have 675 pupils, this gigantic efforts of the Chinese to aid the progress of this school and the beneficiaries is highly commendable.”

Also the Deputy General Manager, Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Mr Kevin Liu said: “Education holds a pivotal role in the prosperity of society, and investing in it secures the future. “The partnership between China and Nigeria in the field of education exemplifies the advantages of collaboration, benefiting our people by providing educational opportunities and fostering positive impacts on our economy and society as a whole.

“China-Nigeria Friendship School, Igbesa, stands for knowledge, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding. These values promote global peace and cooperation and we are committed to maintaining this standard for generations to come.”