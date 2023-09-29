China committed to bilateral relations with Nigeria – Consular General

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing has assured that the Chinese government will remain committed in the bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Yan Yuqing, in her welcome address at the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration Event held last Saturday, disclosed that over the past 52 years, China and Nigeria have deepened exchanges and cooperation in various fields at all levels, based on mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

She said: “It is a great pleasure to gather here on the occasion of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the founding of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association in Nigeria (CICEA). On behalf of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, I would like to extend my warmest holiday greetings and best wishes to all the esteemed guests present here today, as well as to all Chinese compatriots in our consular districts. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude and respect to all friends from various sectors who have long been supportive of China-Nigeria friendship.

“Both National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival hold significant and special meanings to every Chinese people. National Day is a joyful occasion for the more than 1.4 billion Chinese to look back on the past and look forward to the future. Mid-Autumn Festival is a heartwarming moment for countless families to reunite and enjoy the company of loved ones. “A harmonious family brings prosperity to the nation, and a prosperous nation strengthens every family.” This is why we always celebrate National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival together.

“This year marks the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Since the establishment of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, China has achieved an industrialization process that took developed Western countries hundreds of years to accomplish in just a few decades. It has created two remarkable miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, opening up broad prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and the Chinese nation has achieved a great leap from standing up and getting rich to becoming strong. The 20th National Congress of the Party has further outlined the scientific connotations of Chinese-style modernization, providing guidance for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This year, China’s economy has maintained stability while seeking progress, with a 5.5% year-on-year growth in GDP in the first half of the year, demonstrating that China’s economy remains a crucial engine of global growth and a strong force for the world’s economic recovery.

“Looking back, we have pursued our dreams for 74 years, transforming China from a “latecomer to modernization” into a “growth pole of global modernization.” Looking ahead, we are filled with confidence that the path of Chinese-style modernization is feasible and steady. It is the only correct path to building a strong country and achieving the rejuvenation of our nation. We are marching forward proudly on the broad road of national rejuvenation.

“Traditional Chinese family virtues such as respecting the elderly, loving the young, harmony between husband and wife, filial piety, brotherly respect, and abiding by laws and rules are deeply ingrained in the blood of every Chinese person. These virtues are vital spiritual forces that sustain the continuous vitality and inheritance of the Chinese nation. I understand that being away from your homeland during the Mid-Autumn Festival can be filled with nostalgia, but please remember that the Consulate General is your solid support and a warm haven. Together, we will build a warm overseas home.

“I am delighted to see that the CICEA has persevered through 20 years of challenges while remaining steadfast in its original mission. As you embark on a new journey, my message to you is one word: unity. Just as a dugout canoe cannot cross a vast ocean, but a group of people paddling together can sail a large sailboat, and a small tree may sway in the wind but a hundred trees stand firm in the face of the cold. I hope that Chinese compatriots here can unite as one and watch over each other, working together to make more achievements. While pursuing your own development, do not forget to give back to the local community, build competitive corporate brands, promote the image of China, and strive to become ambassadors of Chinese culture and promoters of China-Nigeria friendship. I would like to commend your “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light” charity event, which has provided sight-restoring surgeries for cataract patients in Nigeria. This is a powerful testament to the mutual understanding and enduring friendship between China and Nigeria.

“This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria. Over the past 52 years, the two countries have deepened exchanges and cooperation in various fields at all levels, based on mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. They have fully utilized complementary advantages, actively promoted practical cooperation and cultural exchanges, and enhanced the well-being of the two peoples. They have also firmly upheld the common interests of developing countries in international and regional affairs. The path of China-Nigeria cooperation, built on consultation, construction, and sharing, has become broader, and the China-Nigeria strategic partnership is more solid than ever.”

The Consular General, however, noted that the two nations will continue to work together to achieve the beautiful dreams of China and Nigeria.

She said: “We are pleased to see that projects involving Chinese companies, such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Lagos Blue Line Light Rail, and the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, have greatly promoted local economic and social development. Confucius Institutes have increasingly become a prominent platform for the dissemination of Chinese culture and the deepening of China-Nigeria friendship. Our two peoples have also formed deep friendship through joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic. We believe that as long as the two nations continue to work together, they will undoubtedly achieve the beautiful dreams of China and Nigeria.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s proposal to build a community with a shared future for mankind, the sincere and friendly policy towards African nations, and the Belt and Road Initiative. Despite the current world entering a period of turbulence and multiple crises, regardless of the changing situations, we must anchor ourselves to the central tasks of the new era and firmly grasp the requirements of our time for unity and struggle. We must pursue our established goals and push forward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with unwavering determination.

“Finally, let us wish our great motherland prosperity and stability, and our people peace and well-being. May China-Nigeria friendship be enduring and steadfast, and may all of you present here today achieve success in your endeavors, enjoy good health, and have peace and happiness.

China’s support has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s advancement —VP Shettima

Earlier in his address, Vice President Kashim Shettima said that with China’s support, Nigeria’s socio-economic development has improved significantly.

He said this while delivering his goodwill address during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day celebration held in Lagos.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Steel Development, Alhaji Uba Ahmadu,

He said: “Your choice to be here and even host us, emphasis the depth of our connection as long-standing development partners. Thankfully, you can gaze upon the luminous full moon from here, cherishing the value of family, community and harmony that defines this tradition.

“We join you in marking your national pride, as impressed witnesses to the journey towards prosperity, progress and national rejuvenation.

“Since 1971, when our diplomatic gateway WA swung open, Nigeria and China have forged an inspiring relationship.

“We have enabled both our governments and citizens to access the boundless opportunity the multilateral tapestry of international relations between Nigeria and China trace back over five decades, it was on February 10, 1971 that Nigeria and China officially embraced a diplomatic partnership.

“Since that historic handshake 50 years ago, we have remained committed allies, steadfast in supporting each other through thick and thin.

“China’s enduring support has significantly contributed to Nigeria’s advancement across various facets of national development, encompassing technology, infrastructure, science, steel production, marine affairs and the blue economy among others.”

Speaking on the alignment between the two countries, the VP said: “Our profound partnership is a true reflection of the comprehensive bilateral relations that we share across all the domains of the economy and life. This alignment stems from the strategic positioning within our respective continents, our formidable political and economic influence and our substantial population strength.

“These factors engender mutually beneficial opportunities for the exchange of cultural affinities, understanding and cooperation between our two great nations

Today, we stand united more as we have for decades, to renew and strengthen the bonds of this strategic partnership, which have grown even more robust over the past half century.

“Today, we stand at the threshold of even greater collaboration between our nations. Thanks to you, the Chinese community in Nigeria had played a critical role in laying the foundation for continued strategic cooperation. We look forward to deepening our ties across all weathers as we have over the decades.

“A strong sense of collective national pride is a pathway to order. Order is a pathway to development. This is why we must celebrate occasions that bring people together, whether as a nation or a comity of nations, so, the task ahead is not one that an individual can undertake; it necessitates the collective efforts of all. I implore politicians, traditional and religious leaders, the academic community, the media, private sector leaders and our compatriots in the Diaspora to come together and chatt the course towards forging an egalitarian Nigeria, where the progress and development of our nation are embraced as our common objectives.”

On President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, he said: “The president has demonstrated his commitment to fostering reconciliation and renewing the hope of the nation. Our collective goal remains harnessing our abundant national resources and channeling them toward driving the wheels of progress. To achieve the, we know that our attitudes should be guided by our cherished cultural values and national ethics. This is not the time for distraction, it is the time to reassure ourselves that the world isn’t going to wait for us while we obsess at our differences. This is the time to build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

We’re bridging gap between our two countries — CICEA boss

Also speaking, chairman of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Dr Eric Ni assured that the Chinese community in Nigeria will continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

He said: “We gather to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, the 20th anniversary of China Industrial and commercial Enterprises Association (CICEA) and China and Nigeria National Day, which is the same day of October 1st.

“As we celebrate this Special Day, we want to reflect on the contributions of the Chinese community in Nigeria.

“Over the years, the Chinese community has contributed to the development of Nigeria, we have given over 2000 scholarships to Nigerian students, we regularly support the orphanages and the low-income families and also renovated 5 primary schools in Lagos, Just this week, we paid the eye surgery fee of 3 Nigerians who were battling cataract at Eye Foundation,

“Today, we are doing the same again in supporting 70 cultural students, each with 100,000 scholarships.

“This effort has helped to build a bridge between our two countries, and we hope the relationship will continue to grow stronger.”

Also speaking, Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe said the council will “serve as a catalyst for consolidating and sustaining China-Nigeria bilateral business, cultural and diplomatic relations for many more years.”