CBN will regain its trust, integrity under my watch – Cardoso 

By Biodun Busari

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Yemi Cardoso, has assured Nigerians that the apex bank will regain its trust and integrity.

Cardoso said the CBN will regain all these with the support of his deputies and other relevant financial and economic giants in the institution.

The CBN governor revealed this on Tuesday via his X account, while thanking President Bola Tinubu, for the opportunity he bestowed on him to steer the ship of the country’s apex bank.

On Monday, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Cardoso as the governor of the CBN following a screening exercise in Abuja.

Also, Mrs Emem Usoro, Mr Muhammad Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor, and Dr Bala Bello were confirmed as the deputies to the CBN governor.

Making his first social media reaction to the appointment, the CBN governor said there are enormous tasks ahead of him, but added that they are surmountable with the support of his deputies.

“Yesterday, I had the honour of standing before the Senate and being confirmed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Cardoso wrote.

“I would like to thank His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination and the Honourable President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio and all the Distinguished Members of the Senate for their time and consideration. Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support.

“I am humbled to have been appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The challenges we face are enormous. I am confident that with the support of the newly appointed Deputy Governors, the support of all Nigerians and relevant stakeholders, we will regain the trust and integrity of the Central Bank of Nigeria and succeed.”