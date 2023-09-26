Breaking: Senate resumes plenary after six weeks; dissolves into closed session

***Please shealth your sword and cooperate with my leadership, Akpabio to all aggrieved lawmakers

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate resumed plenary after six weeks of recess on Tuesday and dissolved into a closed session to deliberate on issues affecting the nation, just as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has appealed to all aggrieved lawmakers to sheath their sword and cooperate with his leadership.

Akpabio said that the progress the country deserved at the moment could only be achieved in a state of unity.

Top of the agenda of the plenary session is the confirmation of the nomination of Mr. Olayemi Cardoso for appointment as Central Bank of Nigeria.

The red chamber also planned to screen and confirm, at the committee of the whole, the appointment of four new deputy governors; namely Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello.